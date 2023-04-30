Pattaya police raid nightclub, arrest one Laotian woman for overstay

By Pattaya Mail
The Panda Club was in full swing when police raided the nightclub, stopped the music, switched on the lights, effectively ending the good times and holding all guests and staff for drug tests and identification checks.

A Laotian woman was arrested for overstaying her visa by more than three years as Pattaya police raided yet another nightclub.
About 50 officers swamped the Panda Club on Walking Street late April 26, ending the good times and holding all guests and staff for drug tests and identification checks.



A total of 80 Chinese nationals, nine South Koreans, 72 Thai and the unnamed Laotian woman were detained. All but her were set free having not done anything wrong.
The Laotian woman, however, will face immigration charges for overstaying more than 1,000 days.






