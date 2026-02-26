Pattaya Mayor presses contractors to finish Sukhumvit Soi 32 road upgrade on schedule

PATTAYA, Thailand — Mayor Poramet Ngampichet on Wednesday, Feb. 25, inspected progress on the road improvement project along Sukhumvit Soi 32, stressing the need for contractors to complete the work by the March 5 deadline to minimize disruption to residents and tourists.

The upgraded section, stretching about one kilometer, is a key connector linking Sukhumvit Road to Pattaya Third Road. Construction began on February 23 and involves resurfacing the roadway with a 7-centimeter asphalt concrete overlay to address long-standing damage such as wheel ruts, surface deterioration, and road subsidence.







City officials said the overlay method strengthens and smooths the road surface while extending its lifespan, without requiring full removal of the existing structure. To reduce traffic impact, work is being carried out one side at a time, starting with a 4-centimeter layer along the full stretch before switching sides and adding an additional 3 centimeters. Construction is paused on weekends to ease congestion during peak tourist days.

During the site visit, the mayor said no major obstacles had been reported, noting that advance public notices were distributed in coordination with Pattaya City Police and that municipal engineering teams are monitoring progress daily. He emphasized that the project is aimed at improving road safety, traffic efficiency, and overall quality of life in Pattaya, while urging the contractor to strictly adhere to the timeline. The city also issued an apology for any inconvenience caused during the construction period.











































