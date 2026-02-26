Pattaya draws a hard line on beach disorder, targeting theft involving transgender gangs

PATTAYA, Thailand — Local authorities have made it clear that Pattaya is no longer content with temporary fixes, as a coordinated late-night operation along the beachfront underscored the city’s determination to permanently eradicate long-running safety and nuisance issues that undermine tourist confidence.

At 10:00 p.m. on February 24, Anusak Phiriya-amorn, District Chief of Banglamung, ordered an integrated operation bringing together district administrative officers and the Pattaya Tourist Police. The patrol was led by Lt. Col. Phawit Chimpalee.







Officers assembled at the Tourist Police service point in front of Mike Shopping Mall on Beach Road before being deployed on foot patrols along the entire Pattaya beachfront, a move intended to ensure visibility, deterrence, and direct engagement with the public.

Unlike routine inspections, officials stressed that this operation reflects a broader policy shift. Authorities are now focusing on proactive prevention, not reaction—targeting known risk areas and recurring behavioral problems that have repeatedly drawn complaints from tourists and local residents alike.

During the patrols, officers inspected groups gathering in public spaces, including transgender individuals, as part of an effort to prevent crimes, harassment, and situations that could escalate into violence or damage Pattaya’s reputation. Individuals deemed at risk of causing disturbances were taken aside for identity checks, records, and firm warnings, with officials emphasizing strict compliance with the law.

“This is about fixing the problem at its root, not allowing it to resurface night after night,” an officer involved in the operation said, reflecting growing frustration over repeat incidents that have lingered for years.





The operation concluded without incidents of violence or serious crime. Tourist activity along the beach remained lively, with Thai and foreign visitors cooperating fully and expressing visible reassurance at the strong security presence.

Officials say these patrols will not be symbolic or short-lived. Pattaya’s message is clear: the city intends to clean up chronic problem areas decisively, restore order, and prove—on the ground, not just in policy statements—that tourist safety and public order are being taken seriously.



































