Pattaya Mayor backs September mega exhibition to drive visitors and revenue

PATTAYA, Thailand – The mayor of Pattaya is pushing forward plans for a large-scale trade exhibition aimed at stimulating tourism and economic activity in the city.

On March 30, Poramet Ngampichet and his executive team welcomed representatives from Union Pan Exhibitions Co Ltd at City Hall to discuss the proposed event and explore ways to bring it to Pattaya.

The delegation, led by executive Witsanu Jitsakdanon, presented a concept for a comprehensive exhibition covering a wide range of sectors. These include furniture, home décor, automobiles, plants and pets, local products, fashion, and food — designed to showcase goods while attracting both domestic and international visitors.

The event is tentatively scheduled for September 12–20, 2026, and is expected to take place at the Eastern National Sports Training Center (Chaiyapruek).

Mayor Poramet highlighted Pattaya’s strong position as a key destination for tourism and major events, noting its development as a MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) city with the infrastructure to support large-scale gatherings.







He also offered recommendations on organizing the event and reaffirmed the city’s readiness to support such initiatives, emphasizing their role in driving economic growth, generating income, and strengthening Pattaya’s long-term image as a leading tourism hub.

City officials say the proposed exhibition could become a significant addition to Pattaya’s event calendar, helping to attract new visitors while supporting local businesses and industries.



































