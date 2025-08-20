Pattaya sidewalk parking no longer a surprise for residents and tourists

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya’s Jomtien municipal officers recently spotted several cars parked on beach sidewalks at night, obstructing pedestrian movement. Authorities issued official violation notices and fines at the Jomtien Municipal Office to ensure sidewalks remain clear and accessible.

Officials urge everyone to help maintain sidewalks for the convenience and safety of all. Local residents shared their observations on social media, noting issues under the Bali Hai Bridge where cars were lined up on the sidewalk, on the Third Road near the steakhouse before the Central Pattaya intersection where even a Benz was parked, and expressing frustration that some pedestrians, including tourists, walk in the middle of the street rather than using sidewalks. Many called for heavier fines and greater awareness, emphasizing that sidewalks are meant for walking, not parking.

The message is clear: walking space is for pedestrians only, and awareness, along with proper enforcement, is key to keeping Pattaya’s sidewalks safe and orderly.









































