Pattaya Police and Chonburi Transport Office unite to tackle traffic chaos on city roads

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya Traffic Police, in coordination with the Chonburi Provincial Transport Office (Banglamung branch), held a meeting at Pattaya Police Station to strengthen oversight of public transport in the city.

The session was led by Pol. Lt. Col. Panupong Nimsuwan, Traffic Inspector of Pattaya Police, together with Watcharapong Promchatree, Transport Academic Officer. Representatives from songthaew, taxi, and app-based ride-hailing cooperatives were present to discuss pressing transport issues.







The main priorities were ensuring that all public vehicles—songthaews, taxis, and app-based services—operate legally with proper licenses, reducing congestion caused by unregulated vehicles, and implementing new regulations published in the Royal Gazette. Beginning October 2025, ride-hailing cars and motorbikes must be officially registered as public transport, and drivers will be required to hold public driving licenses.

Following the meeting, joint police and transport teams carried out roadside inspections near Central Pattaya Beach (Second Road). Officials checked for public driver licenses, Ror Yor.18 registrations for ride-hailing vehicles, and compliance with no-parking rules. Several drivers were found operating without the required documentation. Authorities responded with warnings and guidance, urging drivers to register under the new system.

In addition, officials encouraged transport operators to transition to electric taxis and electric songthaews from brands such as Toyota, MG, AION, and DYD. The move is part of Pattaya’s push toward cleaner, safer, and more efficient public transport to support a greener urban future.



































