Pattaya fines contractor for illegal cement waste disposal into public drains

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya municipal officers recently caught a contractor dumping cement wastewater into public drains in Pattaya Beach Soi 4. The individual was fined on the spot, 2,000 baht, at Pattaya City Hall.

Authorities warned that such actions harm the environment, block drainage systems, and negatively affect the local community. The municipality emphasized that violations will not be overlooked and called on businesses and residents alike to maintain clean and safe public spaces.







Residents voiced concerns over widespread improper waste disposal, noting that some food vendors pour leftover oil and debris directly into drains, leading to blockages. They urged authorities to enforce stricter measures, particularly in areas where multiple businesses contribute to the problem.

Safety hazards were also highlighted, including exposed metal bars on sidewalks along Soi 5–7 in Jomtien. Residents called for inspections to prevent accidents and stressed the importance of heavier fines and consistent enforcement to deter careless behavior. The city encourages the public to report hazards or violations via the Pattaya City Hall hotline at 1337, available 24 hours.







































