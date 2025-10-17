Pattaya showcases efficiency as Contact Center 1337 handles over 250,000 calls, driving primary initiatives

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya is showcasing its commitment to residents and tourists with the Pattaya Contact Center 1337, a 24-hour hotline providing information, complaint handling, and emergency assistance. In fiscal year 2024, the center received a total of 257,869 calls, reflecting public confidence in the city’s services.

To further enhance responsiveness, Pattaya has established a Quick Response Unit (QRU) to proactively address issues, reach affected areas promptly, and coordinate effective solutions.







In addition, the city has expanded services through the Line @pattayaconnect application, offering electronic government services (E-Service) for easier, faster communication between authorities, residents, and tourists. Key functions include:

News & Updates – City news, breaking alerts, articles, and weather forecasts from the Meteorological Department. Citizen Services – Hospital appointments, online tax payments, and links to other government services. Pattaya Contact Center 1337 – Online complaint submission and emergency hotline. Tourism Info – Local events, attractions, and travel updates. Traffic & Construction Updates – Real-time reports on construction, roadworks, and traffic conditions in collaboration with the Thai Intelligent Traffic Information Center (ITIC). Smart City Policy – Information on Pattaya’s ongoing initiatives toward becoming a modern, intelligent city.

Mayor Poramet emphasized that Pattaya will continue modernizing government services to be transparent, responsive, and fully aligned with public needs, supporting the vision of a livable, high-quality, forward-looking city under the “BETTER PATTAYA” initiative—walking alongside citizens every step of the way and addressing complaints effectively.



































