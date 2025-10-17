Pattaya showcases efficiency as Contact Center 1337 handles over 250,000 calls, driving primary initiatives

By Pattaya Mail
0
202
Mayor Poramet reaffirms Pattaya’s commitment to modern, 24-hour public services, emphasizing transparency, responsiveness, and the city’s vision for a smarter, more livable future under the BETTER PATTAYA initiative.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya is showcasing its commitment to residents and tourists with the Pattaya Contact Center 1337, a 24-hour hotline providing information, complaint handling, and emergency assistance. In fiscal year 2024, the center received a total of 257,869 calls, reflecting public confidence in the city’s services.

To further enhance responsiveness, Pattaya has established a Quick Response Unit (QRU) to proactively address issues, reach affected areas promptly, and coordinate effective solutions.



In addition, the city has expanded services through the Line @pattayaconnect application, offering electronic government services (E-Service) for easier, faster communication between authorities, residents, and tourists. Key functions include:

  1. News & Updates – City news, breaking alerts, articles, and weather forecasts from the Meteorological Department.
  2. Citizen Services – Hospital appointments, online tax payments, and links to other government services.
  3. Pattaya Contact Center 1337 – Online complaint submission and emergency hotline.
  4. Tourism Info – Local events, attractions, and travel updates.
  5. Traffic & Construction Updates – Real-time reports on construction, roadworks, and traffic conditions in collaboration with the Thai Intelligent Traffic Information Center (ITIC).
  6. Smart City Policy – Information on Pattaya’s ongoing initiatives toward becoming a modern, intelligent city.

Mayor Poramet emphasized that Pattaya will continue modernizing government services to be transparent, responsive, and fully aligned with public needs, supporting the vision of a livable, high-quality, forward-looking city under the “BETTER PATTAYA” initiative—walking alongside citizens every step of the way and addressing complaints effectively.

Pattaya’s Quick Response Unit is fully prepared and on standby, ready to move quickly to affected areas, tackle issues head-on, and coordinate effective solutions to ensure residents and visitors receive prompt and efficient assistance.

 

Pattaya Contact Center 1337 handled over 250,000 calls within 2024-2025, highlighting the city’s commitment to 24-hour public service and the BETTER PATTAYA initiative for a smarter, more responsive city.















RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR