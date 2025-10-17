Indian tourist attacked and robbed by group of women and transgender suspects in Pattaya hotel

PATTAYA, Thailand – An Indian tourist was violently attacked and robbed by a group of women and transgender individuals at a hotel in central Pattaya, with surveillance footage capturing the shocking incident. Mr. Guruvayurappan Kunjan, 47, along with fellow Indian friends and hotel staff, reported the crime to Pattaya police late on October 16, providing video evidence from security cameras.

The victims said the incident began when they were approached by a Thai woman near Pattaya Beach, who agreed to visit their hotel room for 500 baht. Upon arrival, she demanded more money. When the tourists refused, she called two transgender accomplices, and all three attacked the group, causing injuries and damaging hotel property. They stole 15,000 baht in cash and 25,000 Indian rupees before fleeing the scene.







A hotel employee, hearing the commotion, attempted to intervene but was threatened and assaulted. During the attack, the staff member’s 1-baht gold necklace was broken, and an iron rod was used to strike repeatedly, forcing the employee to flee for safety.

Police are currently examining CCTV footage from the hotel and surrounding areas to track down the suspects and bring them to justice. Authorities have vowed swift action to ensure the perpetrators are held accountable.



































