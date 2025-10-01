Chilean Wine Tasting Night at Dicey Reilly’s Friday 17 October 2025

An evening of elegance, flavour, and live entertainment

PATTAYA, Thailand – Raise your glass and savour the spirit of Chile at Dicey Reilly’s as we host a special Chilean Wine Tasting Night on Friday, 17 October 2025.

Discover the rich, bold flavours of Chile’s world-renowned vineyards with a curated selection of premium wines, perfectly paired with a sumptuous international buffet. As you sip and savour, let the smooth sounds of our live music trio set the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable evening.

Whether you’re a seasoned wine enthusiast or simply looking to enjoy a vibrant night out in Pattaya, this event promises flair, flavour, and fine company in the heart of the city.

Venue: Dicey Reilly’s, next to Royal Garden Plaza and Avani Pattaya Resort

Event Date: Friday, 17 October 2025

Pub Hours: Open daily from 12:00 noon – 11:00 pm (full menu available)

Enjoy Happy Hour specials and exciting weekly events, plus catch all the action with live sports shown across multiple screens.

For reservations and enquiries: Tel. +66 38 412 120 Email: [email protected]

Join us and make it a night to remember—where fine wine meets great vibes at Dicey Reilly’s.



































