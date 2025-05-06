Thailand on high alert for anthrax outbreak – Health Minister warns against raw pork consumption

PATTAYA, Thailand – Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin has ordered intensified surveillance and response measures following the confirmation of three anthrax cases in Mukdahan province, including one fatality. The remaining two patients are currently being treated at Mukdahan and Dontan hospitals.

A total of 636 individuals were identified as having contact with the patients, with 538 already completing the 7-day observation period for skin and gastrointestinal symptoms. The remaining 98 are still under monitoring but are being treated preventatively with Doxycycline for 7 days. Minister Somsak emphasized that close monitoring must continue even beyond the pathogen’s incubation period to ensure public confidence and safety.







Anthrax, a zoonotic disease caused by Bacillus anthracis, is not known to spread from human to human but can be contracted through contact with infected animals or contaminated environments such as soil and water. The spores are highly resilient, capable of surviving extreme conditions for decades, especially in areas where infected animal carcasses have been buried. Authorities have warned the public to consume only properly cooked beef and to avoid raw or undercooked meat.

In addition, Phrae province has reported an outbreak of Streptococcus suis infection, commonly referred to as “raw pork disease.” So far, 14 people have fallen ill and 2 have died, with most cases linked to the consumption of raw pork dishes like larb moo. The ministry is urging those with symptoms such as high fever and muscle pain—especially with a history of consuming or handling raw pork—to seek immediate medical attention and inform doctors of their dietary risks. The disease can cause permanent hearing loss and other severe complications.

Somsak confirmed that inter-agency cooperation is ongoing to contain the outbreak and reassure the public that the spread can be controlled. Regular updates will be provided as the situation evolves.

































