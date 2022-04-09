Transgender women dress down for Pattaya military draft

The Sisters Foundation assisted transgender women applying to be excused from military service at the annual draft.

Foundation Director Thitiyanan Nukpor said the group will work not only at Banglamung District’s April 7-10 draft, but conscription events in Muang Chonburi April 11 and April 16-17 in Sattahip.



In order to be excused from service, the women who were born men must provide certificates of physical and mental examinations that confirm their gender choice was legitimate.

Transgender conscripts no longer are subject to physical exams but must sit for an interview where they were asked how long the men identified as women, how long they’ve continuously dressed as women and officers also checked personal social media accounts for photos that backed up their claims.







The Sisters Foundation has created a manual for LGBT people explaining all the laws and regulations covering Thailand’s mandatory military service requirement for males age 20. The book also lists the other documents they need to bring to the draft.

The foundation also provided assistance to gay men who are not ready to serve, helping them to obtain a year’s deferral.

This also saw a change in attire among the transgender women applying. Gone were the overtly female and even provocative dresses with those attending wearing conservative clothing.



Col. Yuttapong Kongnil, deputy commander of the 14th Military Circle, thanked the Sisters Foundation volunteers for their assistance, admitting the military is not adept at handling gender-identification issues.































