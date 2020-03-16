Pattaya sees sunny & partly cloudy week, Thailand likely outbreaks of thunderstorm in north

Weather Forecast – General Situation

The heat low covers the North. Hot condition is likely over upper Thailand with very hot in the North. The high-pressure system from China covers in the Northeast, the East, the Central and the South China Sea. Outbreaks of thunderstorms are also possible with wind gust and hail mainly in the North, the Central and the East.





People in the upper Thailand should keep off unsecured building and outdoor and farmers beware of crop damage. The easterly winds prevail across in the South. Dust situation: The southerly and southwesterly wind across Bangkok and its vicinity with isolated thundershower brings about less accumulation of dust/smog. In the upper North, more accumulation is forecast in the morning but afternoon due to bad ascending of air-parcel.

Bangkok Metropolis and Vicinity Forecast

Scattered thunder storms with wind gust. Minimum temperature 27-28 °C. Maximum temperature 32-33 °C. Southerly winds 10-30 km/hr.

7 days Weather ForecastMarch 15, 2020 – March 21, 2020

During 15 – 17 Mar, the high pressure from China will extend to the South China Sea. The Southeasterly wind brings humidity to the Northeast, the East, the Central ant the lower North while hot to very hot in the areas. Outbreaks of thunderstorm, strike of lightning with gusty winds and hails will be likely over upper Thailand. The easterly wind across the South and the Gulf of Thailand will become stronger and bring about more rain in the South. During 18 – 21 Mar, the high pressure covers South China Sea is weakening while the southerly and southeasterly winds still prevail overs the upper Thailand. Increasing in temperature with hot to very hot and isolated thundershowers are forecast in the upper country. The easterly winds prevail cover the southern part is weakening, cause less rain.

Cautions

During 15 – 17 Mar, People in the upper Thailand should keep off unsecured building and outdoor and farmers beware of crop damage.

(Sources: TMD – Thai Meteorological Department)

