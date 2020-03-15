India border closure deals another blow to Pattaya tourism

First the Chinese tourists stopped coming, now Indians travelers facing daunting challenges that likely will drastically reduce their numbers in Pattaya.







The Indian government on March 12 effectively closed its borders to incoming travelers, suspending visas to all nations and even revoking visa-free access to ethnic Indians who are citizens of other countries who whole an Overseas Citizen of India card.

While the government didn’t ban overseas tours or travel, it is discouraging travel abroad. Those who choose to ignore the government’s advice may face mandatory quarantine upon their return depending on countries visited. Airlines also are expected to radically cut flights to India, meaning overseas tourists might not be able to get back easily.

For Pattaya, the move is another major blow to tourism. India is the city's second biggest market after China, which banned overseas tours in February to control spread of Covid-19.












