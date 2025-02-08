Pattaya sees strong growth in international tourism, but faces challenges with Indian tourists on beaches

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya continues to solidify its position as one of Thailand’s top tourist destinations, experiencing substantial year-over-year growth in international arrivals. According to the latest data, Chonburi province—including Pattaya—ranked as the second most visited destination in Thailand by foreign tourists in 2024, trailing only Bangkok.

In 2024, Pattaya welcomed 28,156,302 international visitors, contributing significantly to Thailand’s overall tourism sector. This marked a notable increase compared to the previous year, reflecting the city’s ongoing efforts to enhance its tourism infrastructure, promote events, and improve beach standards.







The top five countries contributing to Pattaya’s international tourist arrivals were:

China – Leading the list, Chinese travelers remain a dominant force in Pattaya’s tourism industry, driven by increased flight connectivity and targeted marketing campaigns.

Malaysia – Close geographical proximity and convenient travel options have kept Malaysian tourists returning in high numbers.

Russia – With Thailand being a favored tropical escape, Russian tourists continue to visit Pattaya, especially during the winter months.

South Korea – Korean travelers have shown steady growth, drawn by Pattaya’s beaches, entertainment scene, and cultural activities.

India – Rapidly emerging as a key market, Indian tourists contribute significantly to Pattaya’s nightlife, weddings, and family vacations.



While Indian tourism has been a crucial factor in Pattaya’s growth, it has also led to some challenges. Reports of Indian tourists sleeping on the city’s popular beaches have sparked concern among both locals and visitors. While these tourists contribute positively to the local economy through spending on food, accommodations, and entertainment, their presence on beaches, especially overnight, raises concerns over cleanliness, overcrowding, and the need for better management of public spaces. The influx of large groups seeking a place to rest or sleep on the beach, often in a manner that lacks respect for local regulations, can disrupt the tranquil environment that many other visitors seek.

To manage these challenges, local authorities are exploring ways to improve beach management, enhance public awareness on respecting local norms, and provide designated spaces for rest to balance the growing demand for beach access with the need to maintain a clean and pleasant environment for all. This issue is part of a broader conversation on sustainable tourism, ensuring that Pattaya can continue to offer a world-class experience while managing the impact of large visitor numbers.







From January 1–31, 2025, Thailand recorded 3.70 million foreign arrivals, representing a 19.46% increase compared to the same period in the previous year. This surge also led to a 31.96% rise in tourism revenue, generating 1.82 trillion baht for the national economy.

Pattaya’s sustained growth in tourism can be attributed to its diverse attractions, world-class events, and continued investments in hospitality. With strategic developments and strong international demand, the city is poised for another year of tourism expansion. As the city navigates the balance between welcoming growing numbers of tourists and maintaining its reputation as a prime vacation destination, addressing challenges such as beach management will be key to ensuring its long-term success.

































