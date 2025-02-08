Pattaya ranks as Thailand’s second most visited city by foreign tourists in 2024, following Bangkok

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Economics Tourism and Sports Division has revealed that in 2024, Chonburi Province, including Pattaya, ranked as the second most visited destination in Thailand by foreign tourists, with a total of 28,156,302 international visitors. Bangkok secured the top position with 57,698,307 foreign tourists.

Between January 1 and January 31, 2025, Thailand welcomed 3.70 million international tourists, marking a 19.46% increase compared to the same period last year. This surge in tourism generated 1.82 trillion baht in revenue, representing a 31.96% growth year-over-year. The top five countries contributing to international tourist arrivals were China, Malaysia, Russia, South Korea, and India.







Pattaya City Mayor Poramet Ngampichet announced that in 2024, Pattaya applied for ISO 13009 certification, an international standard for beach management and tourism services. The certification process took place between April and December 2024, in collaboration with the Thailand Institute of Scientific and Technological Research (TISTR) and the Department of Tourism.

A total of 11 beaches in Chonburi Province, including Pattaya Beach, successfully achieved ISO 13009:2015 certification, making Thailand the first country in the region to receive this recognition.



To celebrate this achievement, Pattaya City organized a press conference to inform both locals and tourists about the international standard accreditation.

This milestone is expected to enhance Pattaya’s global image, boost confidence among tourists, and reinforce its reputation as a world-class beach destination.

































