Pattaya launches ‘Clean & Clear Pattaya City’ initiative to improve public cleanliness and environmental awareness

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai chaired the opening ceremony of the “Clean & Clear Pattaya City” campaign, aimed at enhancing cleanliness and environmental awareness in the city.

Held along Sukhumvit Road in front of Wat Kratinglai, the initiative saw participation from multiple city departments, including the Public Works Office, Sanitation Office, Natural Resources and Environment Office, and the Pattaya City Secretariat. Together with local communities, they worked on street cleaning, removing unauthorized signs, and conducting surveys on public land encroachment.







The project is part of Pattaya’s ongoing commitment to improving public infrastructure and addressing environmental challenges that affect daily life. The city aims to create a cleaner, more sustainable environment while fostering community cooperation. The goal is to raise awareness of cleanliness, instill responsibility, and strengthen relationships between Pattaya City and local communities. Additionally, the initiative supports the city’s efforts to enhance safety and build a positive image of Pattaya through environmental responsibility.

The campaign follows the principles of the 5S system (Sort, Set in order, Shine, Standardize, Sustain), promoting a cleaner, more organized public space that ensures safety and quality of life for residents.









































