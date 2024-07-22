Pattaya sees smooth traffic flow during Buddhist Lent holiday

PATTAYA, Thailand – During the extended Buddhist Lent holiday weekend from July 20-22, Pattaya experienced a notable surge in traffic activity. Major roads, including Sukhumvit Road in both Central and South Pattaya, were bustling with vehicles throughout the day. Despite the high volume, road conditions remained smooth and manageable.







The efficient management of traffic was largely attributed to the efforts of local police under the command of Pol. Lt. Col. Panupong Nimsuwan, Traffic Inspector at Pattaya Police Station. Their proactive measures ensured that traffic flow in Pattaya remained orderly, swift, and safe for all commuters.

Pol. Col. Navin Theerawit, Superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station, told reporters that the smooth handling of traffic during this peak period underscored the effective coordination among local authorities. This ensured that both residents and visitors could enjoy their holiday activities with minimal disruption.





































