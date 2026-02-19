Pattaya sees hot, hazy conditions as Thailand faces shifting weather patterns

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya is experiencing hot daytime temperatures and moderate haze as Thailand’s weather remains unstable ahead of the official start of the summer season later this month, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.

Forecasters said the eastern region, including Pattaya and Chonburi province, will see partly cloudy skies with isolated light rain along coastal areas, while daytime temperatures are expected to range between 32–36 degrees Celsius. Northeasterly winds of 15–35 km/h are bringing moderate sea conditions, with waves around 1 meter near shore and up to 2 meters offshore, increasing in areas affected by thunderstorms.







While Pattaya has avoided severe weather, authorities warn that air ventilation remains weak, leading to moderate dust and haze accumulation across eastern Thailand, Bangkok, and central regions. Residents, outdoor workers, and tourists are advised to stay hydrated, limit prolonged outdoor activity during peak heat, and monitor air quality updates.

Nationwide, northern Thailand is experiencing scattered thunderstorms, while the northeastern region remains cooler in the early mornings due to lingering high-pressure air masses from China. Southern Thailand continues to see occasional thunderstorms, with rougher seas in the lower Gulf of Thailand and parts of the Andaman Sea.

The Meteorological Department also cautioned that rapid weather changes during this transition period may affect health, particularly among children, the elderly, and those with underlying conditions.

With Pattaya entering a busier tourism period, city officials advise visitors to take heat precautions, follow marine safety guidance, and plan outdoor activities during cooler morning or late afternoon hours.



































