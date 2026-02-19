Month-long closure as Pattaya shuts west railway road for flooding fix and road upgrade

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya has imposed a month-long closure on the western railway parallel road to carry out drainage improvements and major road upgrades, including raising the road surface by approximately 60 centimeters, in an effort to resolve persistent flooding and deteriorating road conditions.

The temporary closure affects the section from the Khao Talo Intersection to the Wat Tham Intersection, covering a distance of about 400 meters. Construction is scheduled to run from February 17 to March 17.







City officials said the area regularly experiences flooding following heavy rainfall, while the existing road surface has become uneven and damaged, leading to repeated public complaints and safety concerns for motorists. The project includes upgrading inspection chambers, improving drainage efficiency, elevating the road level, and resurfacing the existing roadway to make it smoother and safer for long-term use.

Pattaya City has urged residents and road users to avoid the western railway road section between Khao Talo and Wat Tham intersections during the construction period and to plan alternative routes in advance to reduce traffic congestion and travel delays.



































