Pattaya and Banglamung officials meet to tighten city management and coordination

PATTAYA, Thailand — Senior officials from Pattaya and Banglamung convened their February 2026 monthly meeting on Wednesday (Feb 19, 2026) to strengthen city management, enhance inter-agency coordination, and closely monitor key administrative issues—particularly in areas where both administrations operate in overlapping jurisdictions and share enforcement authority.

The meeting was held at the Thappraya Meeting Room, Pattaya City Hall. Wutthisak Rermkijakarn, Deputy Mayor of Pattaya, delivered welcoming remarks, while Anusak Phiriya-amorn, District Chief of Banglamung, chaired the meeting.







The second meeting of 2026 brought together heads of district and local government agencies, representatives from state enterprises, executives of local administrative organizations, as well as sub-district chiefs and village headmen. Discussions centered on tightening city management, tracking priority agendas, and reinforcing coordination across agencies to ensure consistent administration, clearer lines of authority, and more effective public services in shared operational areas.



































