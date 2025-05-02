Hot Days, Stormy Skies – Pattaya weather unsettled as upper Thailand faces thunderstorms

PATTAYA, Thailand — While Labor Day shoppers in Pattaya noticed a sluggish turnout for school uniform sales amid economic concerns, the weather added another layer of discomfort, with hot midday temperatures and the threat of sudden storms looming across much of Thailand, including the Eastern region.

According to the Thai Meteorological Department, upper Thailand—including the North, Northeast, and Central regions—continues to experience scattered thunderstorms and occasional strong winds. These conditions are fueled by moist easterly and southeasterly winds sweeping across the country, colliding with the hot daytime weather that now grips much of the nation.







For Pattaya and the surrounding Eastern provinces such as Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi, and Trat, 40% of the area is expected to see thunderstorm activity, primarily in the afternoon and evening hours. The city is sweltering during the day, with highs reaching up to 37°C, while coastal winds range from 10–30 km/h. Waves in the Gulf of Thailand remain moderate, but areas affected by storms could see waves exceeding 2 meters. Boat operators are urged to proceed with caution and avoid sailing near thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, in southern Thailand, rainfall is increasing, especially in the lower provinces, where heavy downpours could lead to flash floods and runoff. The Meteorological Department has issued warnings for hillside and low-lying areas, urging residents to stay alert.



Air quality also remains a concern in the Northeast, where moderate to high levels of dust and smog are being reported. However, occasional rainfall in the region may help alleviate buildup over the coming days.

Locals and tourists in Pattaya are advised to stay hydrated, limit outdoor exposure during peak afternoon heat, and be prepared for abrupt changes in weather—particularly thunderstorms and gusty winds.

































