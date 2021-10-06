Pattaya School No. 7 paint mural wall

By Warapun Jaikusol
Teachers at Pattaya School No. 7 happily paint the walls to get ready for the new semester.

It’s not enough that they have to plan lessons and teach classes, teachers at Pattaya School No. 7 had to paint the walls to get ready for the new semester.



The Oct. 5 team-painting exercise was billed as a way to “relieve stress” about the Covid-19 situation in Pattaya. The instructors painted 100 meters of wall in their own style. The wall will be a meeting point for teachers and parents when school resumes in November.


Principal Suthep Klanseekaew claimed teachers are stressed by lesson preparation for classes that will be taught both in-person and online. He said they’re also tired, so he came up with the idea of repainting a dilapidated wall to be a mural using leftover paint.



Each school level will have a different theme. The kindergarten will be cartoons. Primary and secondary will be expressed with nature scenes. He expects students will be excited by the artwork when they return.

Principal Suthep Klanseekaew claimed teachers relieve their stress by repainting a dilapidated wall to be a mural using leftover paint.



A teacher starts work on what will become a masterpiece.


The school rest area looks like an art gallery with various themed paintings lining the walls.









