Pattaya School No. 7 paint mural wall

It’s not enough that they have to plan lessons and teach classes, teachers at Pattaya School No. 7 had to paint the walls to get ready for the new semester.







The Oct. 5 team-painting exercise was billed as a way to “relieve stress” about the Covid-19 situation in Pattaya. The instructors painted 100 meters of wall in their own style. The wall will be a meeting point for teachers and parents when school resumes in November.



Principal Suthep Klanseekaew claimed teachers are stressed by lesson preparation for classes that will be taught both in-person and online. He said they’re also tired, so he came up with the idea of repainting a dilapidated wall to be a mural using leftover paint.







Each school level will have a different theme. The kindergarten will be cartoons. Primary and secondary will be expressed with nature scenes. He expects students will be excited by the artwork when they return.





































