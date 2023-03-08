Pattaya School No. 5 opens Innovation Exhibition

Pattaya School No. 5 invited parents to its Innovation Exhibition to promote students’ abilities, creativity and self-confidence.

City council members, provincial officials and educators all showed up to the March 6 event presided over by Principal Narumol Intapong.

The exhibition showed off the fruits of eight 2022 learning programs including academic skills competitions, local education management and arts and crafts.

The activities allowed students to exchange ideas about teamwork, and promote positive attitudes. Students could show their abilities, creativity and self-confidence and employ the knowledge they gained in real life.



























