Pattaya scavenger freed after ‘misunderstanding’ over 3-year-old boy’s bath

No charges will be filed against a scavenger was arrested after being accused of hitting and trying to drown a 3-year-old boy in Pattaya, with police saying it was a misunderstanding.

Identified only as “Bai”, was apprehended by bystanders after he fled a house on Soi Tuanok near the railway-parallel road by Thamsamakee Temple May 17 after a teenager claimed he was abusing 3-year-old “Nong Nik”.







But Nongprue police chief Pol. Col. Chidecha Songhong said later that day that an investigation found that Bai, in fact, lived in the house with mother Kanchana Thongkhao, 32, and was just giving the boy a bath.

Nattapong Somnongwa, 14, told authorities he heard a boy crying and came inside the house and followed the crying to a bathroom to see Bai hitting the and dunking him in a bucket of water.

Kanchana told police Bai was only cooling down the toddler, as her electricity was cut off and the night was hot and humid. She had fallen asleep and Nik had started crying because he was hot.







Bai, who is deaf, didn’t hear Nattapong and could not explain. Kanchana said Bai is kind and has never hurt her son and she trusts him. She said Nik also loves Bai and is not afraid of him.

She declined to press any charges and Bai was released.

