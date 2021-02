Pattaya sanitation workers replaced broken trash cans and hosed out smelly ones as they prepared the city for the restart of tourism events.

Workers spread out across Pattaya and Jomtien beaches Feb. 26 after the public complained that sanitation workers had slacked off during the city’s six-week shutdown, and urged them to do their jobs.







Pattaya is planning a new calendar of events to drive tourism, starting with the March 26-27 interactive art festival on Pattaya Beach.