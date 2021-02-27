Drunk driver 6 times legal limit kills Pattaya cyclist

A drunk driver well over the legal limit killed a cyclist in an early morning wreck in Pattaya.

Kerkkiat Boonchan, 48, was arrested around 7 a.m. Feb. 26 on Pornprapanimit Road near Mabprachan Reservoir. A breathalyzer test showed he had a blood-alcohol level of 239 milligrams.







Kerkkiat’s Toyota pickup truck slammed into a bicycle driven by an unidentified Thai man in his 40s, killing him and crushing the bike.

Police said Kerkkiat claimed he’d been eating food at the Nongprue Market and was driving home to Pong Subdistrict.

















