Pattaya runs election filing ‘dress rehearsal’

The Chonburi Election Commission on Thursday ran a “dress rehearsal” to accept applications to run in Pattaya’s May 22 elections.

April 4 marks the opening of the filing period for the mayoral and city council polls.



Election commissioners Pakorn Mahannop and Santat Siriananpaiboon observed as Pattaya workers ran through the process of accepting applications with commission Chairman Chatchai Mangkhang speaking to the 150 staffers.

Four candidates already have announced their intention to run for mayor, with three groups announcing slates of 24 candidates for city council.







The Rao Rak Pattaya (We Love Pattaya) group led by former appointed mayor Sonthaya Kunplome nominated ex-deputy mayor and MP Poramet Ngampichet as its choice for mayor.

The Pattaya Ruam Jai group led by former mayor Niran Wattanasartsathron tapped his brother Sinchai, a former city councilman and head of the Pattaya Business & Tourism Association, for mayor.

The Move Forward Pattaya team led by progressive movement leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit will have lifelong Pattaya resident and banker Kittisak Ninwattanatochai run for mayor.

And former Banglamung Distirct Chief Sakchai Taengho is running for mayor independently, with no group or council slate.

































