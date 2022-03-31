Fuel consumption in Thailand increases in first two months of 2022

The Department of Energy Business has reported that fuel consumption in Thailand has risen in the first two months of 2022.

According to Department of Energy Business director-general Nantika Thangsuphanich, fuel demand has increased 13.9 percent to 153 million liters per day between January and February 2022. The surge was due to increased travel and business activity following the government’s easing of lockdown measures in order to revitalize the economy.



Diesel consumption increased by 18.1 percent to an average of 77 million liters per day, up from 65.1 million liters per day. Gasohol demand increased by 2.1 percent to 29.51 million liters per day, while unleaded gasoline consumption decreased by 14 percent to 0.61 million liters per day.

LPG consumption increased 7.7 percent year on year to 17,230 tons per day. Its growth in the cooking gas segment was 0.2 percent, while LPG consumption for polymer manufacturing, transportation, and industries increased by 14, 10, and 8.2 percent, respectively.







Meanwhile, fuel imports have increased 12.5 percent to 1.03 million barrels per day, with crude oil imports accounting for almost 960,000 barrels per day, a 6.7 percent increase. The value of crude oil imports also increased by 83 percent to 83.7 billion baht per month. (NNT)































