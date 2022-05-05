Pattaya Ruam Jai targets roadwork in Jomtien campaign swing

Pattaya Ruam Jai candidates rolled through Jomtien Beach to campaign and question people about the area’s ongoing roadwork.

Mayor hopeful Sinchai Wattanasartsathorn, his brother, former mayor Niran Wattanasartsathorn, and city council candidates rolled on a sign truck along Thepprasit Road from Thappraya Grand intersection up to Sukhumvit Road May 3. The truck’s electronic billboard listed the group’s policies regarding quality of living, the economy and tourism.



Sinchai said he has crisscrossed the city talking to residents about people’s problems, including the many drainage and road projects that dot the city. The Thepprasit project, he said, has been going on for ages and appears to be behind schedule. As a result, many businesses and residents have been affected

Pattaya Ruam Jai has campaigned on a pledge to stop all the unnecessary roadwork.





































