Pattaya rounds up fake monks collecting alms in Walking Street

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police and Banglamung District officials conducted the operation following reports of fraudulent monks soliciting money from the public at night under the guise of religious merit-making in the area stretching from Wat Chai Mongkol to Walking Street and Soi Buakhao in South Pattaya which has raised concerns among both locals and tourists.

The operation was led by Phra Khru Jarunkiat Thirajito, the secretary to the abbot of Naklua Subdistrict, along with more than 20 officers. The first inspection took place at the Wat Chai Mongkol Market, where they found one Thai monk collecting alms. Upon verification of his documents, they found everything in order, and the monk was taken to Phra Khru Paisal Jarikorn, the abbot of Wat Tham Samakkhee, for a warning before being sent back to his home temple.







The team then spread out to inspect entertainment venues and markets along Soi Buakhao and Pattaya Beach Road. They encountered two monks who were collecting alms from local people. Upon further inspection, the monks were found to be Cambodian nationals without proper entry documents to Thailand. Expanding their investigation, authorities found that all three monks were residing in a makeshift shelter near the railway tracks, just before Soi Nong Hin.

During the operation, the authorities also discovered a monk, previously featured in the news, collecting alms at Pattaya Beach and heading towards Walking Street. Upon inspection, this monk also had no documents. He, along with the other two monks, were taken to Wat Tham Samakkhee, where Phra Khru Paisal Jarikorn ordered their ordination to be revoked. The monks were then sent to the Banglamung District authorities for charges of illegal entry and to the Chonburi Immigration Police for further legal action.

Public reactions have flooded social media, with many expressing frustration over the deceitful practices. Some citizens have commented on the prevalence of these fraudulent monks, even suggesting that local businesses might be involved in assisting them. Others pointed out that this kind of activity has been ongoing for some time, with some even claiming that the fake monks have been seen in popular areas such as Naklua and the Pothisan Market.



There is also concern about the repeated offenses of these individuals, with several comments noting that despite being arrested, they are often released and continue to engage in the same fraudulent practices. Many in the community are calling for stricter enforcement and ongoing efforts to address the issue.

Authorities have vowed to continue their efforts in tackling this issue, while residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the local police or to the City Hall at Hotline 1337.



































