Will Pattaya beer bars survive the low season, or be forced to close until the crowds return?

PATTAYA, Thailand – When the low season begins in Pattaya, usually from May to October, the city’s tourist demographics shift. While the number of international visitors decreases, certain groups still make their way to the city. Budget travelers and backpackers take advantage of lower hotel rates and discounted activities, making it an ideal time for those seeking affordable travel. Long-stay expats and retirees, especially from Europe, the UK, and Australia, continue to reside in Pattaya, enjoying the quieter atmosphere and reduced costs.







Despite the decline in European tourists, visitors from Russia, India, the Middle East, and China still arrive in significant numbers, often as part of organized tour groups that focus on shopping, entertainment, and water parks. Domestic tourists, particularly those from Bangkok and nearby provinces, also frequent Pattaya during weekends, drawn by the short travel time and attractive hotel promotions.

Pattaya remains a hub for sports enthusiasts and event participants, hosting marathons, triathlons, and Muay Thai competitions that bring in athletes and their families. Water sports like kite surfing also attract visitors who prefer certain weather conditions during this period. Additionally, digital nomads and remote workers take advantage of affordable long-term rentals and co-working spaces, enjoying the city’s relaxed beach lifestyle and lower cost of living compared to Bangkok.



Even during the rainy season, Pattaya remains a year-round destination, offering a quieter yet still vibrant experience for those who prefer fewer crowds and better deals.

As Pattaya enters its low season, the fate of its vibrant beer bars hangs in the balance. With fewer tourists and locals visiting the city during this quieter time, many establishments face the challenge of maintaining foot traffic and revenue. Some businesses offer promotions and discounts to attract customers, while others rely on loyal expats and local visitors to stay afloat.



Business owners are adjusting to the lull, exploring creative ways to attract customers, but the impact of the low season may still prove too much for some to overcome. The question on everyone’s mind is whether these iconic bars can weather the slow months or if some will be forced to temporarily close their doors until the bustling crowds return.























