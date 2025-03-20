Motorcycle rider with snake on neck tells police he’s not mad, just visiting Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a follow-up to the incident where a man dressed in monk-like attire was seen performing stunts on a motorcycle along Sukhumvit Road in Pattaya, with a large snake draped over his neck and his motorcycle covered in flowers, the individual has now surrendered to the police.

On March 18, the man in the viral video, Prasert Linsampatwinyan, appeared at Banglamung Police Station to clear up any misunderstandings. He confirmed that he was not a monk, as many had initially believed.







Prasert explained that he was simply a tourist who had been traveling on his motorcycle from Rayong to Chonburi, stopping at various tourist attractions along the way. The flowers, amulets, and red cloth on his motorcycle were items he had collected from sacred trees and cemeteries, as he holds a belief in the supernatural. He clarified that the cloth resembling a monk’s robe was not meant to imitate religious attire but was a comfortable fabric often used by the public to wrap around sacred trees.

The snake, a Ball Python, is a non-restricted species and is legally allowed to be kept as a pet.

Police at Banglamung Station have issued a warning to Prasert, advising him to remove the decorations from his motorcycle and dress appropriately to avoid any further confusion or concern among the public. He will also face a traffic fine under the Land Traffic Act.





























