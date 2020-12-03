Pattaya Rotarians hand out 20,000 condoms on World AIDS Day

Pattaya Rotarians handed out 20,000 condoms to Soi Buakhao bar workers for World AIDS Day.

Rotary District 3340 members Sorawee Taylor and Saowanee Thongkum led youths in the organization’s Pattaya United Interact Club on the walk through central Pattaya Dec. 1 to campaign for the prevention of sexually transmitted diseases.







Accompanied by Pattaya police officers, the group distributed large-size Body Guard-brand condoms at pubs and bars along the street favored by Pattaya expats.

Rotarians picked up the slack of Pattaya City Hall, which this year canceled its traditional World AIDS Day parade, the highlight of which is always the distribution of condoms.

The World Health Organization has observed Dec. 1 as World AIDS Day since 1988 to raise awareness of the dangers of AIDS and HIV.

