Pattaya robbery’s Chinese victims draw closer police scrutiny

Armed robbers who held up a pair of Chinese nationals at their Pattaya home spoke some English, but their identifies and nationalities remain unknown, Thailand’s deputy police chief said Wednesday.







Speaking after a two-hour meeting with Pattaya, tourist and immigration police, Pol. Gen. Suchart Teerasawat said every branch of the Royal Thai Police has been marshaled to find the five men who invaded the home in the Siam Royal View Village in East Pattaya, tied up residents Zu Chi Hong, 38, and Zu Long Chang, 31, and robbed them of about 3 million baht in cash and jewelry.

Suchart had little new information to give, saying police needed more time to investigate. But he said the fact the robbers spoke some English may help them identify the suspects.

He also implied that while the two Chinese men were victims, they were also being scrutinized. They operated a cosmetics company with ties to China. Police planned to further question them and check their backgrounds, along with immigration records of their travels and those of business associates.











