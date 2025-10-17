Pattaya road accidents hit hourly as police enforcement remains sporadic

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya’s streets are increasingly dangerous, with accidents happening almost hourly while police enforcement remains sporadic and reactive. Despite strict laws against drunk driving and speeding, residents and tourists face a daily gamble on the city’s chaotic roads. Families lose loved ones, visitors sustain serious injuries, and the city’s reputation as a tourist destination suffers—all while laws meant to protect the public exist mostly on paper.







A case in point: on Thursday night, a motorcycle rider collided head-on with an SUV on Sukhumvit Road. Dash cam footage shows the motorcyclist coming out of nowhere, riding against traffic at high speed, with little apparent awareness of lane discipline or right-of-way rules. Incidents like these underscore how some drivers on Pattaya streets seem to have no sense of proper lane usage or safe driving speeds, turning everyday roads into unpredictable hazards.



The public is growing impatient, demanding visible results: culprits photographed in jail, vehicles seized, swift court judgements, and updates from the mayor or police chief at least weekly. They want drunk drivers held accountable and their licenses—and wallets—emptied. “Enforcement” must be more than an occasional traffic checkpoint or a late-night response after an accident; it should be consistent, visible, and effective.

Chaos escalates even further when rainwater collects on Pattaya’s streets. Even a small pond can turn a busy road into a wild scene, with officials focusing on pushing stalled vehicles rather than enforcing traffic laws. For that day, streets effectively become lawless, with drivers taking liberties unchecked—until the sun returns and police chiefs declare, “No rain today, let’s enforce laws again.” The on-again, off-again approach leaves both residents and tourists at risk.





Observers point out that a law is only as good as its enforcement. Pattaya’s streets are heavily trafficked with nightlife, tourism, and local commuters, yet safety cameras are sparse, speed traps rare, and actual policing often invisible until tragedy strikes. Quick action, public accountability, and strict penalties could deter reckless behavior, but in the current system, drivers continue to risk lives with near impunity.

Until authorities commit to consistent enforcement, swift justice, and tangible consequences for drunk drivers, Pattaya’s streets will remain a daily lottery of crashes, injuries, and fatalities—leaving the public frustrated and fearful.









































