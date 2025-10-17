Bangkok police take down sophisticated Sukhumvit drug operation

PATTAYA, Thailand – Bangkok police have dismantled a foreign-led drug operation in the Sukhumvit area, arresting seven foreign nationals—including Egyptians, Pakistanis, Afghans, Myanmar nationals, and an Iraqi—and one Thai woman suspected of running a hair salon as a front for narcotics sales. Authorities discovered a hidden “secret room” where clients could use illegal drugs, with marketing gimmicks including the notorious pitch: “one hit takes you to the top of the pyramid.”







During the raid, police seized a substantial haul of contraband, including ecstasy pills, methamphetamine in both crystal and tablet form, cocaine, magic mushrooms, and smuggled tobacco. They also confiscated 23 hookah stoves and pots, 55 boxes of snuff, 125 packs of illegal cigarettes, three bank account books, and more than 125,000 baht in cash, with an additional 4,000 baht recovered from a sting operation.

The arrested individuals face a range of charges reflecting the breadth of the operation. Egyptian and Myanmar nationals are charged with trafficking and possession of methamphetamine and other narcotics for sale. Pakistani nationals face charges for illegal employment and concealing or helping transport contraband. Afghan and Iraqi nationals were apprehended for illegal entry into Thailand, while a Myanmar national is charged with overstaying her visa. The Thai suspect faces multiple charges including trafficking and possession of narcotics for sale, employing illegal foreign workers, and possession of untaxed excise goods.



Investigators said the operation was highly organized, with each member assigned specific roles. Some individuals were influential in the local area, creating fear among tourists and residents. The bust underscores ongoing efforts to secure tourist zones and maintain safety in Bangkok, in line with government priorities to promote sustainable and secure tourism.



































