Pattaya restaurants still serving ‘squid shots’ despite health warning

Pattaya restaurants are continuing to sell “squid shots” despite a warning they can cause roundworm infestations.

The Parasitic Diseases Research Center of Suranaree University of Technology on Feb. 11 warned people not to try the viral sashimi bite served in a shot glass, as live squid carry the parasitic worms.







“Squid shots” are small, live squid served in shot glasses with hot sauce. The squid imbibe the sauce and people then eat the squid, getting a saucy bite with a roundworm aftertaste.

Viral video clips became controversial because many people complained about animal cruelty and food safety.



Amittra Klaydang, 26, said she doesn’t care. The 26-year-old’s Amani Café & Sashimi on the Pattaya’s railway-parallel road continues to serve squid shots and claims the warning hasn’t dampened business.

She said squid sold at her restaurant is caught daily and is prepared the same way as it is in Japan, where she claims there has been no controversy.

The Parasitic Diseases Research Center disagrees. The center said there could be roundworms in fresh squid and consumers might suffer stomachache, nausea and vomiting a few hours after the consumption. The symptoms resemble those of food poisoning.







The consumption of raw seafood could expose consumers to inflammatory bowel disease which caused diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, headache, shivering and mild fever. Consumers could also eat parasites including roundworms and intestinal flukes along with raw seafood, the center warned.



























