Pattaya contractor fined after concrete debris endangers public road

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya municipal authorities have issued a 10,000-baht fine to a contractor after concrete debris fell onto a public road, creating a hazard for passing motorists. The incident occurred on North Pattaya–Naklua Road.

Officials from the City Clerk’s Office, together with the Municipal Policy and Planning Division, investigated the complaint and reviewed CCTV footage to identify the responsible vehicle. Immediate action was taken to penalize the offender.

Local residents have expressed support for the swift enforcement, noting the danger posed to road users by falling debris. Many commented on social media, emphasizing the importance of public safety and praising authorities for their prompt response.









































