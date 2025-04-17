Splash and Cash – Water gun sales soar as Pattaya vendors gear up for Songkran festivities

By Warapun Jaikusol
Pattaya vendors rush to stock up on water guns and gear as the Thai New Year water fights kick off citywide.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Local vendors in Pattaya have been scrambling to stock up on water guns, waterproof phone pouches, and water play accessories as the Songkran festival heats up across the region. Wholesale stores like Rungcharoen, a well-known supplier in the Naklua area, have seen a surge in customers — many of them small-scale merchants — coming to buy in bulk to resell during the ongoing Thai New Year celebrations.

Mrs. Thongrian Premwinai, the owner of Rungcharoen, shared that the shop began receiving increased orders since early April. “We anticipated the demand and stocked up with full inventory from manufacturers at the beginning of the year. Our regulars, both local and new resellers, trust our shop because we offer a product exchange guarantee if any water guns are defective — and our prices are very competitive,” she said.



One such reseller, Issara Suwanmee, explained that he’s been selling water guns every Songkran for years and always sources from Rungcharoen. “The shop is reliable, open daily, has a wide range of pressure levels, and offers easy returns. I start with a small investment and use the profits to buy more stock,” he said. “Tourists, especially foreigners, love the larger, high-pressure models. It’s always a good seasonal income.”

As Songkran festivities roll out across different districts in Chonburi province, vendors are preparing for “Wan Lai” in Naklua and Pattaya, scheduled for April 18-19, where massive water play is expected on the streets and beaches.

Rungcharoen store in Naklua sees crowds of resellers buying water toys in bulk ahead of Wan Lai festivities.

Street vendors turn profits selling high-pressure water guns to tourists as Pattaya’s Songkran celebrations heat up.

 

Wholesalers ready with full stock to meet soaring demand for Songkran play gear — business is booming in Pattaya!












