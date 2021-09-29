Pattaya residents thank health workers with Thai Isan feast

The dedication and sacrifices of health workers in Pattaya’s hospitals and medical clinics have not gone unnoticed, as residents in many communities express their admiration and gratitude for their hard work by offering them moral support in many forms.







On Sept. 28, residents of the Soi Korpai community expressed their appreciation for health workers at Pattaya City Hospital by setting up food stalls serving 500 sets of Isan (northeastern) delicacies such as herbal fried chicken with sticky rice, somtum-Thai style, somtum with salted crab and aromatic fermented fish with boiled eggs.



Not only did the medical staff get to enjoy their favourite northeastern lunch, but hundreds of people who were at the hospital to get their Covid-19 vaccinations also received portions of Thailand’s beloved spicy food to take home with them.











































