Jealous ex-husband brings gun to Pattaya bar, arrested after threatening staff

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya police responded to a report of an armed man at Oasis Cocktail Lounge on Soi Buakhao at 2 AM on February 20. Upon arrival, officers found a terrified woman, identified as 28-year-old “Nok,” and a shaken waiter.

The suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Surachet Kaewwongwan, had been subdued by security. He was found in possession of a .38 revolver loaded with five rounds and a Japanese tanto knife.







According to Nok, Surachet was her ex-husband, with whom she had recently broken up. That night, he visited the bar and saw her chatting with the waiter. Believing the man to be her new boyfriend, he became jealous, approached aggressively, and attempted to harass and provoke the waiter. The confrontation escalated when security intervened, at which point Surachet pulled out his firearm, causing panic among patrons.

Security personnel quickly overpowered and disarmed him before alerting the police. When questioned, Surachet admitted the gun was his but insisted he had no intention of harming anyone. He claimed he only brandished it after being restrained.

Authorities arrested Surachet on multiple charges, including illegal possession of a firearm and threats of violence. He was taken to Pattaya police station for further legal proceedings.











































