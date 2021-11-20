Pattaya residents put a curse on garbage dumpers, 2 perps fined

Nongprue Municipality law enforcement officers fine the 2 illegal garbage dumpers 2000 baht for the offence.

Two people, including a foreigner, were fined 2,000 baht for illegally dumping trash in East Pattaya.

Nongprue Mayor Wanchai Sanngam said a Thai and non-Thai were caught around 6 p.m. on Nov. 18 dumping garbage on Soi Nongyai.

The maximum fine is 2,000 baht.



Nongprue has put up signs in various areas warning about the penalties for illegal dumping, telling people they’d also be committing a sin that follows them into the next life.

The sign reads, “Anyone who dumps garbage on the side of the road or in public places, will be damned and your family be cursed with bad luck and calamities in this life and the next”.

