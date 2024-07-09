Motorcycle crash near Pattaya underpass leaves two severely injured

PATTAYA, Thailand – A motorcycle lost control and crashed into a utility pole on Sukhumvit Road, near the underpass opposite the Caltex petrol station, just after midnight on July 8.

A severely damaged white Honda PCS motorcycle was found at the scene. Ten meters away, an unconscious young Thai male, estimated to be 18-20 years old, was lying in a pool of blood.







The passenger, identified as Ms. Sorasicha Krasang, 21, sustained a laceration on her left arm and abrasions on her body. Rescue teams and medical personnel provided first aid before urgently transporting both injured individuals to a nearby hospital.

Ms. Sorasicha recounted the incident, stating that she and the unidentified male driver were on their way to run an errand in South Pattaya. The driver was speeding and appeared to doze off, causing the motorcycle to graze a roadside barrier before losing control and crashing into the utility pole. Authorities are continuing to investigate the exact cause of the accident.





































