Pattaya residents hosts sand pagoda building and traditional games for Songkran festivities

PATTAYA, Thailand – Banglamung Sub-district Municipality held a vibrant Songkran celebration at the Wisutthacharn Dome Sports Ground, featuring the traditional activity of sand pagoda building along with fun local sports competitions, April 18. The event aimed to preserve Thai customs and foster community unity.

In the morning, residents from every village and community joined in building sand pagodas. The municipality had prepared sand for everyone to use, and villagers decorated their creations with flowers in a simple, cooperative style, emphasizing unity and participation over prizes.







Once completed, all sand used in the activity will be offered to Prachumkhongkha Temple to support religious activities and temple maintenance, aligning with the Buddhist tradition of merit-making.

In addition to the sand pagodas, the municipality also hosted traditional Thai games such as pétanque, greasy pole climbing, and football, creating a lively and joyful atmosphere for everyone involved.

































