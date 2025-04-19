Pattaya community celebrates Songkran with traditional water blessing ceremony and elderly prayers

PATTAYA, Thailand – The people of Nongprue Subdistrict, East Pattaya, participated in the traditional water blessing ceremony and prayers for the elderly, marking the second day of the Songkran festival at Wat Nongprue. The event was part of the three-day “Kong Khao” Festival, which began with the “Haab” (water carrying) activity on Day 1 and continued with Day 2 celebrations, which include water activities and prayers.

The water blessing ceremony at the temple was filled with devotion as local residents brought flowers and aromatic water to offer blessings to the Buddha statues and elders. Following this, Phra Kru Phipit Kijjarak, the abbot of Wat Nongprue and advisor to the Chonburi ecclesiastical province, led a group of monks in receiving the water offerings from the community.







Before participating in the water blessing for the monks, the villagers first paid respects by offering water to the statue of Luang Phor Chang, a former abbot of the temple. The ceremony then continued with the blessing of both monks and elders, reinforcing the values of spiritual cleanliness, respect for elders, and communal unity. The act of water blessing is believed to bring peace and joy to the mind and body, symbolizing a cleansing of the heart and the perpetuation of local traditions.

































