Pattaya residents express concerns over new landscape project on Thepprasit Road

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents of Thepprasit Road in Pattaya have raised concerns about the difficulties they face due to the city’s ongoing landscaping project, which includes relocating streetlights and planting trees on the median.

The project, aimed at beautifying the area and reducing traffic accidents, has led to longer walking distances to cross the street, with only five designated crossings. The changes, including the underground wiring system, were recently completed, but the new arrangement has made daily life harder for locals.









Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai responded to the complaints, explaining that the improvements were made to create a safer and more aesthetically pleasing environment for pedestrians. The relocation of the streetlights and addition of green spaces are meant to enhance the area, although additional crossings will be considered in high-traffic areas such as intersections and U-turn points to ensure pedestrian safety.

Residents struggle with longer crossing distances as new landscaping enhances Thepprasit Road.





































