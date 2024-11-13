Thailand secures major R&D investment from Western Digital, a leading American manufacturer of hard disk drives

LOS ANGELES – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra led “Team Thailand” in successful discussions with senior leadership from Western Digital (WD), a leading American manufacturer of hard disk drives (HDDs), solidifying Thailand’s position as a pivotal site for the company’s digital innovation, Nov 12. WD announced plans to establish a research and development (R&D) center in Bangkok and emphasized its long-term commitment to bolstering Thailand’s digital economy.



In the meeting held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, PM Paetongtarn met with Irving Tan, WD’s Executive Vice President of Global Operations and CEO Designate, to discuss how Thailand’s pro-investment policies align with WD’s growth strategies. The Prime Minister highlighted Thailand’s goal to become a regional digital economy hub, pledging streamlined government processes and incentives that foster sustainable development to attract more foreign investment.







“Thailand is committed to policies that facilitate foreign investment and ensure sustainable growth that maximizes benefits for Thai citizens,” stated PM Paetongtarn. She outlined initiatives like the “Go Cloud First” policy, designed to shift government operations onto digital platforms, and an emphasis on clean energy to support the modern economy.

WD’s Tan praised Thailand’s strong focus on digital economic growth, affirming WD’s confidence in Thailand as a strategic production base. WD plans to collaborate with top Thai universities and government programs to enhance the digital skills of the local workforce. “Thailand is a significant production hub for us, and we are excited to help equip Thai talent to thrive in a modern job market,” said Tan.



The government and WD executives concurred that human capital development is key to fueling Thailand’s digital economy. Spokesperson Jirayu Huangsap added, “WD sees significant potential for future investments in Thailand across various dimensions, based on both its economic policies and the high regard Thais have for WD’s products.”

This collaboration marks a key milestone in Thailand’s journey toward becoming Southeast Asia’s digital economy epicenter, powered by cutting-edge R&D and a skilled workforce. (PRD)

































