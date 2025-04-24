Pattaya residents demand multilingual parking signs, question taxi privileges in no-parking zones

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya is taking steps to improve traffic order and alleviate congestion with the introduction of new parking regulations on Pattaya South Road and Thepprasit Road. As part of the initiative, no-parking zones and day-specific parking rules have been implemented to ensure smoother traffic flow and reduce the issues caused by illegal parking.

Local residents have expressed mixed feelings, with many calling for clearer signage and better enforcement. Some have suggested adjusting the parking zones in specific areas, such as near the intersection of Soi 6, to accommodate local traffic and ease congestion. Meanwhile, others have raised concerns about unauthorized vehicles being left unattended, including reports of a Honda Dream motorcycle without a license plate being removed due to a missing registration.







In addition to logistical suggestions, there have been calls for broader signage in multiple languages, including Thai, Chinese, Japanese, Burmese, Khmer, English, and Russian, to cater to the diverse groups of people who visit the area. Residents are also pushing for more effective parking management, especially in places like Thepprasit Road where there are two-sided parking and the situation often becomes chaotic. Locals also question special privileges for taxis parking in red-white zones near VC Hotel on Pratumnak Road.

Despite some of the concerns, many locals acknowledge that these changes are necessary for the overall improvement of the city’s infrastructure, with hopes that they will lead to a more organized and efficient system in the future.

































