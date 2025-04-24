Pattaya sets sail into a new era of luxury travel as the Star Voyager cruise makes its historic debut

PATTAYA, Thailand – For the first time ever in Thailand, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has partnered with StarDream Cruises to bring the luxurious Star Voyager cruise ship to the Thai shores. The ship began its operations at Laem Chabang Port on April 22, with an exciting itinerary that connects Laem Chabang, Koh Samui, Singapore, and back to Laem Chabang. This move is designed to elevate Thailand’s status as a top global cruise destination, particularly targeting high-spending tourists.

Star Voyager, with a capacity of 1,940 passengers, will offer two sailings between April 22 and May 12, 2025, bringing international travelers to the heart of Thailand’s coastal beauty. This venture is an essential part of TAT’s effort to promote Thailand as a cruise hub in Southeast Asia and showcase its cultural and natural attractions to cruise passengers.







TAT Deputy Governor for Asia and South Pacific, Patthra-anong Na Chiangmai, expressed excitement about this collaboration with StarDream Cruises. The initiative aligns with government policies to boost Thailand’s tourism sector and provide an exceptional experience for high-end tourists. As part of the cruise’s inaugural visit, TAT organized cultural events at Laem Chabang Port, including traditional Thai performances and a special welcome ceremony to introduce Thailand’s charm and warm hospitality.

Michael Goh, President of StarDream Cruises, shared his enthusiasm for launching the new brand and the opportunity to serve as a homeport in Thailand. The company’s focus is to contribute to Thailand’s growth as a key cruise tourism destination in the region, boosting both the local economy and global recognition.



This initiative also complements the vision of the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025, which seeks to deliver unforgettable travel experiences for visitors. The collaboration is expected to further establish Thailand as one of the leading cruise destinations in Southeast Asia.

This collaboration offers significant benefits for Pattaya, as Laem Chabang Port is located just a short distance away. The increased cruise traffic will likely drive more tourists to Pattaya, offering opportunities to explore its vibrant beaches, shopping districts, and nightlife. The city’s hospitality sector, including hotels, restaurants, and attractions, is poised to see a boost in visitors, particularly those seeking high-end experiences and luxury services.



Moreover, Pattaya could see an increase in direct and indirect employment opportunities in the tourism and service sectors. The influx of cruise passengers will also help stimulate local businesses, including transport services, tour operators, and retailers. As Pattaya continues to enhance its reputation as a leading tourist destination, these developments will further reinforce its status as a global hotspot.

The added exposure to an international cruise market can also strengthen Pattaya’s brand as a premium destination, complementing its reputation for world-class events and unique cultural experiences. As part of Thailand’s broader efforts to become a cruise tourism hub, Pattaya stands to benefit greatly from this new wave of international visitors, offering both economic growth and increased recognition on the world stage.





The country already has significant potential in the cruise tourism industry, with Thailand welcoming 162 cruise arrivals in 2024, generating nearly 1.89 billion Baht in revenue. Ports like Patong Bay, Laem Chabang, and Koh Samui have become key entry points for international travelers, with passengers mostly coming from Singapore, the UK, the US, Germany, and Malaysia.

With such initiatives, Thailand is poised to strengthen its position as a premier destination for luxury cruises and continue to attract quality tourists from around the world. Pattaya, in particular, stands to gain from the enhanced visibility and economic benefits that come with increased cruise tourism.

































